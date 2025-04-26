What Moved Markets This Week

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Wall Street powered to its second-best weekly advance of 2025 on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) jumping nearly 5%.
After wobbling on Monday, markets staged a four-day rally as sentiment was boosted by U.S. President Donald Trump significantly dialing back his aggressive rhetoric against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and China.
The first quarter earnings season took some of the spotlight away from tariffs. Market participants digested results from some of the world's biggest companies, including a 71% plunge in quarterly net income by Tesla (TSLA), a solid performance from Google parent Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), a better-than-feared quarterly loss from troubled plane maker Boeing (BA), and a dismal quarter from beleaguered chipmaker Intel (INTC).
For the week, the S&P (SP500) advanced +4.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) jumped +6.7%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) climbed +2.5%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
Seeking Alpha's Calls Of The Week
Adobe's (ADBE) Nearly 50% Stock Decline Creates A Great Buying Opportunity.
Upgrading Seaboard (SEB) To Strong Buy: Insane, Irrational Discount To Assets.
Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL): Strong Fundamentals, Attractive Valuation.
Manhattan Associates (MANH): Valuation Is Finally Back At Reasonable Levels.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) As A Safe Haven? Don't Short It, But I'm Not Buying It Either.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Earnings: Mixed Bag, Investors Need To Be Patient.
VanEck Rare Earth And Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) At Critical Technical Level.
Turning Neutral On MLPX: No Longer A Bargain, Technicals Also Suggest Caution.
TransMedics (TMDX) Downgraded On Mounting Growth Hurdles, Overvaluation.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI): Beware The Value Trap, Seek Returns Elsewhere.
Weekly Movement
U.S. Indices
Dow +2.5% to 40,114. S&P 500 +4.6% to 5,525. Nasdaq +6.7% to 17,383. Russell 2000 +4.1% to 1,958. CBOE Volatility Index -16.2% to 24.84.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples -1.3%. Utilities +0.5%. Financials +3%. Telecom +6.4%. Healthcare +1.9%. Industrials +3%. Information Technology +7.9%. Materials +2%. Energy +1.1%. Consumer Discretionary +7.4%. Real Estate +0.2%.
World Indices
London +1.7% to 8,415. France +3.4% to 7,536. Germany +4.9% to 22,242. Japan +2.8% to 35,706. China +0.6% to 3,295. Hong Kong +2.7% to 21,981. India +0.8% to 79,213.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -2.6% to $63.02/bbl. Gold -0.9% to $3,298.4/oz. Natural Gas -9.5% to 2.937. Ten-Year Bond Yield -0.2 bps to 4.254.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -0.24%. USD/JPY +1.06%. GBP/USD +0.15%. Bitcoin +11.5%. Litecoin +14.5%. Ethereum +11.3%. XRP +5.0%.
Top S&P 500 Gainers
ServiceNow (NOW) +22%. Microchip Technology (MCHP) +22%. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) +20%. Tesla (TSLA) +18%. Amphenol (APH) +17%.
Top S&P 500 Losers
Fiserv (FI) -15%. Northrop Grumman (NOC) -12%. Erie Indemnity (ERIE) -12%. T-Mobile US (TMUS) -11%. LKQ (LKQ) -11%.
Where will the markets be headed next week? Current trends and ideas? Add your thoughts to the comments section.