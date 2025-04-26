The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRS) offers investors targeted exposure to U.S. small-cap companies that combine quality fundamentals with a consistent dividend policy. Its competitive 2.7% dividend yield and below-average P/E of 10.8 position the
DGRS: A High-Quality, Low-Valuation Dividend ETF
Summary
- The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth ETF offers a 2.7% dividend yield and a below-average P/E of 10.8, appealing to value-oriented investors.
- DGRS focuses on high-quality U.S. small-cap companies with strong growth potential and consistent dividends, emphasizing financial services and industrials, while underweighting technology and healthcare.
- Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, DGRS's quality and dividend sustainability may provide downside protection, though its cyclical exposure could introduce volatility.
- DGRS has outperformed the Russell 2000 index over five years, but faces short-term challenges due to economic headwinds and market volatility.
