KYN: A Good Place To Wait Out The Storm

Ricardo Fernandez
2.5K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty necessitate a reset in US asset valuations; high-dividend-paying pipeline companies and limited partnerships offer stability.
  • Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund trades at a 16% discount to NAV, providing a cushion against volatility and a solid dividend yield.
  • KYN's portfolio has a 19% upside potential and a 6% dividend yield, with top holdings showing resilient performance despite oil and gas price fluctuations.
  • I rate KYN a Buy due to its well-funded distribution, resilient fundamentals, and attractive NAV discount amidst recent market overreactions.

View of the natural gas pipeline exiting the ground to the receiving and starting chamber of the cleaning device, piston, pig

Denis Shevchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Market volatility has become extreme, with uncertainty dominating the geopolitical and macroeconomic narrative. Stock and debt prices jump or drop on every positive or negative iteration of Trump and Team. The Liberation Day event marked a

This article was written by

Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

