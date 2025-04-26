Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) has seen some changes to its management, although not enough, according to some activist investors, despite the fact that Lupkynis sales continue upwards. Since I last wrote about AUPH
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Shareholder Pressure And Sales Growth
Summary
- AUPH has seen some management changes, but activist investors demand more despite steady Lupkynis sales growth.
- The first quarter was strong in terms of sales in 2023 and 2024, and upcoming Q1 '25 earnings represent an opportunity to confirm that trend.
- AUPH is also expected to report the first clinical data from AUR200 in Q2 '25, which might allow the opportunity for the company to one day grow beyond revenues from Lupkynis.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.