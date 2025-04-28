High-yielding ETFs that implement a call option overlay strategy to generate large yields have become so popular that many large investment houses have been creating their own products. Global X created several covered-call strategy ETFs in the mid-2010s, and
GPIQ From Goldman Sachs Yields Over 11% And Is Gaining Traction
Summary
- GPIQ's dynamic call option strategy generates high yields and mitigates risk, making it a strong contender in the covered-call ETF space.
- With a 0.29% expense ratio and over $500 million in AUM, GPIQ offers appealing returns and risk management compared to JEPQ and QQQI.
- GPIQ's flexible overwrite strategy allows for potential capital appreciation, unlike other ETFs that cap upside potential, making it suitable for income-focused investors.
- I am bullish on GPIQ due to its sustainable monthly income, limited fluctuation, and potential for capital appreciation amidst market catalysts.
