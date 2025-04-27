The global economy has entered a phase of heightened uncertainty, and at the center of this instability stands the United States. In a reversal of its traditional role as a pillar of predictability and leadership, the U.S. has adopted
May 2025 Monthly
Summary
- The global economy has entered a phase of heightened uncertainty, and at the center of this instability stands the United States.
- On the global front, America’s strategy to decouple from China is proving disruptive.
- The Brazilian real and Russian ruble were laggards, rising by about 0.30% and 0.75%, respectively.
- Broadly speaking the dollar has been in a large bull market since early in the Great Financial Crisis in 2008.
- Exports to the US accounted for around 2.3%-2.5% of China's GDP last year.
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense