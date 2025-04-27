Amid heightened market volatility, investors shouldn't be lulled back into a false sense of safety just because the White House has signaled a willingness to de-escalate the trade conflicts with China. Investors should still be on the lookout for high valuations and
Tyler Technologies: Momentum Is Evaporating For This Expensive Stock
Summary
- Shares of Tyler Technologies slid after reporting weak Q1 earnings, which to me is the beginning of a deeper slide.
- Tyler Technologies' bookings momentum and revenue trends are decelerating, with Q1 showcasing a drying up of new software deals and ARR.
- Government efficiency measures are reducing demand for new software like Tyler's, impacting its growth prospects and bookings.
- Tyler trades at a rich valuation premium compared to peers like Salesforce and Adobe, suggesting substantial downside risk.
