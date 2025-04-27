Lam Research Q3: NAND Upgrade Cycle Drives Growth; Downgrade To 'Hold'
Summary
- I am downgrading Lam Research to a 'Hold' rating with a fair value of $73 due to increasing geopolitical risks.
- Despite strong Q3 results and robust demand for NAND technology, near-term growth may face volatility from potential tariffs and geopolitical tensions.
- Management's confidence in global Wafer Fab Equipment spending remains high, but pre-purchasing activities could impact FY26 growth.
- Long-term growth is expected to recover, with a 12% growth rate from FY26 onwards, driven by market share gains and WFE market expansion.
