My last article on Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) dates back to early last year, and there have been several changes since then. The bank's NIM has returned to growth, deposit costs are declining, and Oakwood has been acquired. Today, BFST is a stronger bank, growing
Business First Bancshares: A Small, Solid, And Undervalued Bank
Summary
- Business First Bancshares has shown strong growth through acquisitions, with Oakwood adding $714 million in deposits, and expanding its branch network in Texas and Louisiana.
- Despite a slight decline in non-interest-bearing deposits and increased non-performing loans, BFST's NIM is improving, and deposit costs are declining.
- The bank's loan portfolio is well-positioned with high rates on maturing loans and favorable conditions if the Fed maintains current rates.
- Trading below its 5-year average TBV, BFST offers potential capital gains and a stable dividend yield, making it an attractive buy.
