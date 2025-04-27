Shares of CenterPoint Energy (CNP) have been a strong performer over the past year, adding 30% as the company benefits from strength in its key Houston market and a large CapEx program. Additionally, utilities
CenterPoint Energy: Earnings Should Accelerate As Financing Costs Normalize
Summary
- CenterPoint Energy has shown strong performance, with a 30% increase in shares over the past year, driven by growth in the Houston market and a large CapEx program.
- Q1 results were solid, despite a 4% earnings decline due to increased financing costs; long-term growth remains strong with favorable demographics and strategic capital spending.
- The company’s capital program is focused on resilience and efficiency, with a $1 billion increase in its 10-year plan, and future equity issuance is planned to fund this.
- Despite the need for ongoing equity issuance, CenterPoint is expected to deliver market-like returns with 6.5-7.5% annual growth and a 2.3% dividend yield, making it a suitable hold.
