Summary

  • MPLX is one of the strongest income compounders in the MLP space.
  • It has also managed the recent volatility very well, outperforming the sector on a YTD basis by a decent margin.
  • Currently, MPLX trades at a premium to its peers and its historical 5-year median multiple.
  • In this article, I discuss why I remain bullish on MPLX, and recommend income-focused investors to seriously consider going long the MLP.
MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is one of the largest midstream players in the U.S. with a market cap of about $55 billion, offering a distribution yield of 7.3%.

I have been covering MPLX for a long time and since my previous

