Amazon: Feeling The Trade-War Pain More Than Others
Summary
- Amazon shares are down over 30% from all-time highs amid macro uncertainty; Q1 earnings expected to meet or beat estimates, but tariff risks loom.
- Tariffs could disrupt Amazon's supply chains, raise costs, and impact margins or consumer demand, with significant exposure to Chinese imports.
- Revenue estimates for Amazon's North America and International segments have dropped by $4 billion and $6 billion, respectively, since early 2025.
- AWS remains a growth driver, but the 2025 outlook is softening due to slower public sector spending, economic uncertainty, and intensifying competition from Google Cloud.
