Alberto Abaterusso
1.85K Followers
Summary

  • Ero Copper Corp. receives a "Buy" rating due to rising profitability, driven by strong metal prices and solid production from its Brazilian mines.
  • Ero Copper seems undervalued and represents an attractive entry point given its growth potential, fantastic opportunities to improve financial metrics, and shares are 24% lower than previous analysis.
  • The company is set for transformational growth in 2025, with significant increases in copper production and cash flow from operations, particularly from the Tucumã mine.
  • Ero Copper's improved profitability and operational flexibility, alongside favorable market conditions for copper and gold, make its NYSE-listed shares a compelling investment.

Production of copper wire, cable in reels at factory. Cable factory.

FabrikaCr/iStock via Getty Images

A “Buy” Rating for Ero Copper Corp.

This analysis leads to another buy recommendation for NYSE-listed shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO), which is consistent with our previous article, as the

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso
1.85K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

