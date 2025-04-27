Silver has been the daily trade money of world as far back as 3000 BC, during the reign of the Roman Empire, through antiquity, the Middle Ages and until recently. Yes, recently, we’ll get back to that below.
Silver: Brilliant Opportunity In The People's Monetary Metal
Summary
- Silver has historically been a preferred monetary metal but is now unlikely to return as physical money; however, it remains a strong store of value.
- The fundamentals of silver show a structural deficit with inelastic supply and growing demand, indicating significant upward price pressure.
- Silver's investment appeal is bolstered by its liquidity, reliable daily price fixing, and role as an alternative to fiat money under monetary stress.
- Given the precarious supply/demand dynamics, silver earns a "Strong Buy" rating due to its potential for significant price appreciation.
