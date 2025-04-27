TDIV: Falling Behind In Growth And Dividends By Chasing Both

Wilson Research
471 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund warrants a sell rating due to its suboptimal performance compared to specialized tech and dividend ETFs.
  • TDIV's long-term share price return lags tech-focused ETFs like VGT, while costing investors with higher fees through its expense ratio.
  • A mix of VGT (25%) and SCHD (75%) offers superior capital appreciation, higher dividend yield, and lower overall fees compared to TDIV.
  • TDIV's blend of low-growth dividend payers and less concentrated high-growth tech stocks results in mediocre performance in both growth and income categories.

Racers at the start line on a track

Chris Ryan

Investment Thesis

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) deserves a sell rating due to its suboptimal qualities compared to multiple tech and dividend peers. While TDIV seeks to capture both tech sector growth and

This article was written by

Wilson Research
471 Followers
Wilson Research seeks to provide investors with focused insights on predominantly exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. The analysis provided emphasizes fundamental analysis while including macro-level factors such as industry trends, economics, geopolitics, and a variety of other influential factors. Wilson Reseach includes an MBA graduate and independent financial coach who seek to provide actionable information for long-term investors who value diversification while keeping their fees as low as possible. Wilson Research is inspired by the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VGT, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is exclusive to Seeking Alpha. No duplication or reproduction of this article is allowed without consent of Seeking Alpha and the author. This article should not be misconstrued as individual financial advice. Always conduct your own due diligence prior to investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TDIV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TDIV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TDIV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News