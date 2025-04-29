Readers who closely follow my work will know that I focus primarily on business analysis of (largely) undercovered companies, although I do have a soft spot for ETFs that make use of derivatives. The derivative strategies employed by these funds alter the risk/return dynamics
Evaluating GPIQ Against Covered Call Peers QYLD And QDTE
Summary
- Investor interest in Covered Call funds has grown substantially in recent years. Capital is increasingly piling into these vehicles, represented by rising AUM.
- I've not previously evaluated GPIQ, which has its own unique characteristics: primarily a ~50% average covered call ratio.
- GPIQ charges a low expense ratio (versus peers), but it's lower fee versus QYLD is likely attributable to lower covered call exposure.
- GPIQ is a reasonable option for investors looking to add some amount of income generation to their portfolios, while maintaining some equity appreciation exposure.
- I continue to caution investors away from QDTE, which has characteristics more similar to gambling.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QYLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm long QYLD against a Short position in Nasdaq-100 Futures.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.