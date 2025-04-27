Tyler Technologies: Downgrade To Hold On Uncertain Growth Outlook

Summary

  • I am downgrading Tyler Technologies to a hold due to concerns over 1Q25 bookings, declining deal sizes, and shorter contract durations.
  • Despite solid 1Q25 revenue growth and strong SaaS performance, the significant drop in new SaaS bookings raises red flags about mid-term growth.
  • Management's assurance of strong RFP and demo activity provides some comfort, but the uncertainty around bookings impacts my confidence.
  • Valuation upside exists if bookings rebound, but current uncertainties make it prudent to stay on the sidelines until clearer evidence emerges.

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on Tyler Technologies (TYL) was a buy rating because I had confidence in the growth outlook, which should drive margin expansion. Fast forward to today, I am no longer as confident

