CleanSpark: A Strong Buy Amid Crypto Price Stabilization

Gary Alexander
30.9K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • CleanSpark is a compelling buy due to increased production, reduced mining costs, and a strong Bitcoin treasury, despite recent price volatility.
  • CleanSpark's March production hit a record 706 Bitcoins, with plans to boost capacity by 18% by mid-2025.
  • The company's cost per Bitcoin mined has dropped to $34k, enhancing gross margins and operational efficiency.
  • CleanSpark trades at a modest 4.8x EV/adjusted EBITDA multiple, offering significant upside potential if Bitcoin prices stabilize or rise.

Bitcoin symbol displayed on futuristic blocks background in 3D representation

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The stock market isn't the only asset class that has seen a major relief rally over the past week: cryptocurrencies have joined in on the party too, and as of the time of writing, Bitcoin has rallied back

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
30.9K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLSK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLSK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLSK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News