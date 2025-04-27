The stock market isn't the only asset class that has seen a major relief rally over the past week: cryptocurrencies have joined in on the party too, and as of the time of writing, Bitcoin has rallied back
CleanSpark: A Strong Buy Amid Crypto Price Stabilization
Summary
- CleanSpark is a compelling buy due to increased production, reduced mining costs, and a strong Bitcoin treasury, despite recent price volatility.
- CleanSpark's March production hit a record 706 Bitcoins, with plans to boost capacity by 18% by mid-2025.
- The company's cost per Bitcoin mined has dropped to $34k, enhancing gross margins and operational efficiency.
- CleanSpark trades at a modest 4.8x EV/adjusted EBITDA multiple, offering significant upside potential if Bitcoin prices stabilize or rise.
