Why We Think ASML's Stock Will Significantly Outperform Over The Next 5 Years

PropNotes
7.32K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • We think ASML Holding is a 'Compounder' due to its strong revenue growth, profit growth, and decreasing share count. We think these are prerequisites for long-term outperformance.
  • Despite recent volatility, ASML's current valuation presents a buying opportunity, with shares trading at the lower end of their historical valuation ranges.
  • ASML's robust backlog and the increasing demand for AI-driven chip making capacity support its long-term growth potential.
  • Thus, we rate ASML stock a 'Buy'.

A futuristic CPU installed on a mother board

luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

One of the words that gets thrown around a lot in investment writing nowadays is the word 'Compounder'.

Talked about by virtually everyone who's written an article on the markets at one point or

This article was written by

PropNotes
7.32K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable advice to help you achieve better returns.All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find elsewhere.Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASML:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News