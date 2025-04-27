Immunocore Holdings: A Name On My Watch List

Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Immunocore Holdings' shares have fallen over 60% since February 2024 due to lack of catalysts and competition for its main product, Kimmtrak.
  • Kimmtrak, approved for metastatic uveal melanoma, faces market saturation and competition, but label expansion could significantly increase its market potential.
  • Immunocore's pipeline includes promising early-stage oncology and infectious disease programs, but pivotal data for key trials won't be available until 2H26 or later.
  • An analysis around Immuncore Holdings follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Biotech Forum. Learn More »

Biotech road sign on economy background with graph and coins.

Maria Vonotna

Shares of T cell receptor therapy concern Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) have fallen over 60% since making an all-time high in February 2024, as a dearth of catalysts have weighed. Also of concern is significant U.S. market penetration for approved therapy

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of covered call opportunities in recent quarters.  To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just initiate your two-week no obligation free trial into The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen
50.96K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IMCR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IMCR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IMCR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News