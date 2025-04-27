The S&P 500 (SPY) staged quite the turnaround last week, in a move which "engulfed" the previous week's range, broke to a new recovery high, and managed to close above the March low, potentially setting up a significant monthly reversal. This all started at
S&P 500: The Recovery Faces A Key Test - Week Starting 28th April (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- The April bar could form a strong monthly reversal, adding to the evidence that the 4835 bottom is significant.
- However, there are various paths the recovery could take.
- The area around 5,670 will be a critical test for the rally's sustainability.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.