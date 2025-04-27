Federal Reserve Watch: What's Needed Now

John M. Mason
Summary

  • Quantitative tightening is still going on, and it looks as if quantitative tightening will continue to go on at least for some time in the future.
  • Quantitative tightening has now been in place for more than three years, an amazing length in the history of the U.S. central bank.
  • However, the quantitative tightening needs to be continued if it is to get the Federal Reserve back into a more stable state.
  • Mr. Trump says he is not going to "dump" Chairman Powell, and this can give Mr. Powell and the Fed time enough to complete the quantitative tightening.
  • Other factors may prevent the Federal Reserve from completing its task, but reducing the size of its securities portfolio is one of the fundamental things it still needs to do.

Federal Reserve

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

The latest word... Trump is not going to dump Powell.

So, quantitative tightening is going to continue...at least for a while.

Over the past four "banking" weeks, the portfolio of securities held outright by the Federal Reserve

This article was written by

John M. Mason
