Summary

  • Alphabet's Q1 2025 earnings were strong, showing Google is safe from AI disruption. However, I maintain a HOLD rating due to lack of diversification and potential recession risks.
  • Valuation appears reasonable with a P/E of 17 vs. a historical median of 22.5, projecting a potential $220+ share price at a 21.5x forward P/E.
  • I think Alphabet’s revenue relies too much on advertising (~75%), with promising but limited diversification from Cloud (28% growth) and Subscriptions/Platforms (18% growth).
  • A looming US recession (45–60% likelihood) may impact ad budgets, potentially creating better entry points for investors, leading to a HOLD rating.
I last covered Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) with a HOLD rating in June 2024, arguing that “peak Google” might have been behind us. GOOGL’s stock is down roughly 8% since then.

Today, after strong Q1 2025 earnings, I confirm once again a HOLD

Investor based in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow me on Twitter @GenevaInvestor for daily macro & investing nuggets. I write about macroeconomics, global trends, and what I believe are asymmetric investment opportunities in the market. I have a Master's degree in Business Management. I am currently bullish on PLTR, US equities, Bitcoin. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. Check out our Podcast: ‘Stock Market Lube’, available on Spotify.All opinions and analysis on SA are exclusively my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

