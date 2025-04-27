A discussion on investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) is not a simple question of fundamentals, where you look at growth performance and valuations and existing data and conclude a buy, sell or hold. You look at the potential of the
D-Wave Quantum: A Speculative Bet On The Quantum Wave
Summary
- Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) requires belief in quantum computing's potential and a long-term outlook due to high volatility and speculations.
- Quantum computing is in its early stages, akin to investing in the 1990s internet infrastructure, with significant risks and potential for transformative impact across industries.
- QBTS stands out with its quantum annealing tech, but faces competition and risks from evolving gate-based quantum algorithms and high speculative valuation.
- Consider QBTS as a speculative bet with potential; better to wait for price corrections around earnings for a more favorable entry point.
