FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) is a technology company that delivers software and services for WAN optimization, communications, and security. Its portfolio includes a Software-Defined WAN ("SD-WAN") platform built on its proprietary Multi-Path VPN ("MPVPN") and MPSec bonding engines. Its cloud-native Secure Access Service
FatPipe: Worth Watchlisting This Promising IPO SD-WAN Suite Story
Summary
- FATN has a subscription-based SD-WAN, SASE, and NMS suite that’s built on patented MPVPN/MPSec bonding engines.
- The company went public in April 2025 at $5.75 per share, which has now more than doubled to roughly $11.35.
- While they distribute their suite of network solutions through several partners, in reality just two of them account for 49.5% of total revenues, indicating some revenue concentration risks.
- Still, there are ample secular tailwinds on SD-WAN demand, which is a TAM projected to grow at a healthy 22% CAGR to $17.6 billion by 2030.
- Ultimately, I think FATN’s underlying business is indeed healthy and promising. But it already trades at a high premium, which is why I recommend a “Hold” for now.
