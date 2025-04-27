Decarbonization Efforts, AI Underpin WEC's Energy Growth

Kennedy Njagi
Summary

  • I rate WEC a Buy due to its strategic alignment in AI-driven energy demand and clean energy transition, positioning it for long-term growth.
  • WEC plans a $28 billion investment from 2025-2029 to expand load capacity, reliability, and renewable energy, driving significant growth.
  • Key projects include a $3.3 billion AI data center by Microsoft and a 1 GW data center in Wisconsin, boosting demand by 20%.
  • WEC aims for 80% carbon reduction by 2030, with a $9.1 billion investment in 4300 MW of new carbon-free generation, enhancing its growth outlook.

High-tech carbon capture device set in a lush field, symbolizing the fusion of nature and technology for a sustainable, carbon-neutral future.

Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: NYSE:WEC) is a fully regulated utility company positioned to capitalize on the increasing growth of data center power demand, AI infrastructure growth and transition to clean energy. The company serves the

Kennedy Njagi
At Henriot Capital, we live by the principle that simplicity and common sense drive success. I’m passionate about building a hedge fund with a clear purpose, disciplined focus, and consistent alpha. Our approach is fully quant-driven—our model gives us the tickers, and we act on its recommendations without human interference. We live by the motto "invest first, investigate later," meaning we buy what the model suggests and conduct further research afterward, which we then publish. We discourage human fingerprints in stock selection, ensuring that our decisions remain driven by data and not individual bias.

