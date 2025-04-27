Vale Q1: Still Undervalued? Let's Revisit The Thesis After A Challenging Quarter
Summary
- Vale's net revenue decreased by 4% YoY and 20% QoQ to $8.1 billion due to lower price realization in the ferrous division and seasonal rain effects.
- Despite this downturn, I foresee improvement as the resolution of the tariff impasse may prompt China to boost infrastructure and civil construction investments.
- The weak revenue performance is primarily attributed to external factors, suggesting potential for recovery with favorable market conditions.
