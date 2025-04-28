Despite the re-jiggering of global trade conditions currently underway, and the volatility that this is causing, I am keeping (confidently) my buy rating on logistics company Expeditors (NYSE:EXPD). In previous notes, I have highlighted their superior capital
Expeditors: Trade Is Like Whac-A-Mole
Summary
- I maintain a confident buy rating on Expeditors due to their superior capital management, unique compensation structure, and strong returns on equity.
- Despite US-China trade tensions, Expeditors' global network and diversification provide resilience, enabling them to adapt and capture market share in new trade lanes.
- Expeditors' lack of debt and substantial cash reserves offer a cushion to support clients and navigate economic uncertainties effectively.
- Historically, Expeditors thrives during trade and economic instability, leveraging their wide moat and global presence to strengthen their market position.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.