I rate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) a Buy, for income focused investors interested in mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREIT). ARI offers a quarterly dividend currently paying 11% annually. It's conservatively managed under the quality leadership team at Apollo. Looking
Apollo Commercial Q1: Quality Mortgage REIT With 11% Yield
Summary
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a quality mortgage REIT delivering an 11% yield.
- ARI's diversified loan portfolio, low loan-to-value ratio, and strong liquidity position reduce risk and enhance stability.
- ARI has outperformed the mortgage REIT sector, with a total return of 136% over the past five years.
- Risks include macroeconomic slowdown and recession fears.
- In this article I cover the Q1 Earnings call and outlook for ARI, including the stability of the dividend.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARI, ABR, STWD, BXMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.