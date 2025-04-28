Intel Q1: An Undervalued Long-Term Winner In America's AI Age

Oliver Rodzianko
Summary

  • Intel stock has stumbled lately, but I'm optimistic about CEO Tan's cultural and strategic reset; it feels like the right long-term move, despite some near-term challenges.
  • Q1 results weren't pretty with flat revenues and China tensions, yet Intel's new focus on AI and foundry services could realistically restore its competitive strength.
  • Investors willing to hold through 2026 might see meaningful upside once macro issues fade and Tan's turnaround strategy takes full effect, potentially rewarding patience.
USA semiconductor industry, computer chips manufacturing and artificial intelligenceconcept. Motherboard with CPU processor in form of map of United States.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Since my last analysis of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) (NEOE:INTC:CA), the stock has lost 21.5% in price.

Intel's Q1 2025 earnings show the initial phase of a critical juncture under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan. This is marked by operational stabilization amid ongoing macroeconomic

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko
Oliver Rodzianko is a macro-focused investment analyst with a global perspective and a focus on public equity strategy. His approach is grounded in valuation discipline and long-term fundamentals, with emphasis on sectors including technology, semiconductors, AI, and energy. He is U.S.-market centered, with international awareness informing his process. He manages a long-only, unleveraged portfolio designed to preserve capital and capture asymmetric upside around key market dislocations. Positions are held through medium-term cycles and exited based on intrinsic value. His research is published on Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, and GuruFocus. At the core of his work is the Nasdaq High-Alpha Black Swan Portfolio—a private strategy structured for resilience and long-term outperformance. He is in the process of formalizing this framework within an asset management firm, alongside a family office focused on lower-volatility capital stewardship.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

