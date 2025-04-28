America's Car-Mart: Strong Momentum To Deliver Growth
Summary
- America’s Car-Mart's Q3 revenue grew 8.7% to $325M, with retail unit sales up 13.2%, signaling a recovery after four quarters of decline.
- Successful securitization deals improved funding rates, indicating a shift from traditional bank facilities and optimizing capital structure.
- Despite a soft used car market, CRMT outperformed major retailers, showing resilience with 8.7% revenue growth and 13.2% unit sales growth.
- CRMT's key metrics to monitor: same-store revenue down 5.2%, flat store count, rising delinquencies, and EPS improvement aided by non-recurring benefits.
