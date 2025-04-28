Intel: It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better
Summary
- Intel's stock remains under pressure after a mixed 1Q FY2025 earnings report and a weak outlook, amidst ongoing trade tensions, including the delay of 18A ramps to 1H 2026.
- The new CEO's cost cuts, including a 20% workforce reduction, aim to ease profit loss pressure but may widen the gap with peers.
- Management expects the 1Q pull-forward demand from incoming tariff hikes to add growth pressure in 2Q.
- The future of the CHIPS Act is uncertain under Trump's administration, which could increase costs for INTC, amid rising tariffs from China and supply chain disruptions.
- Despite trading persistently below 1x of P/B fwd, INTC's deteriorating fundamentals and cautious outlook make it a value trap, justifying a Hold rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.