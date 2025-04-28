Intel: It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.89K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Intel's stock remains under pressure after a mixed 1Q FY2025 earnings report and a weak outlook, amidst ongoing trade tensions, including the delay of 18A ramps to 1H 2026.
  • The new CEO's cost cuts, including a 20% workforce reduction, aim to ease profit loss pressure but may widen the gap with peers.
  • Management expects the 1Q pull-forward demand from incoming tariff hikes to add growth pressure in 2Q.
  • The future of the CHIPS Act is uncertain under Trump's administration, which could increase costs for INTC, amid rising tariffs from China and supply chain disruptions.
  • Despite trading persistently below 1x of P/B fwd, INTC's deteriorating fundamentals and cautious outlook make it a value trap, justifying a Hold rating.

Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

What Happened

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has been trading near its 52-week low after a broad-based market pullback. The stock remains under pressure after a mixed 1Q FY2025 earnings report, dropping 7% the next day. As global trade tensions heat

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.89K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News