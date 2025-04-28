Nasdaq: Take The Bet On Solutions

Apr. 28, 2025 1:32 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) StockNDAQ
The Alpha Analyst
147 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Nasdaq, Inc. reported robust Q1 2025 results, beating analyst estimates and maintaining an "Outperform" rating, with shares responding positively.
  • Market Services saw a 19% YoY organic growth, but future growth is limited; derivatives likely to cushion any cash equity volume drops.
  • Solutions segment shows promise, with Financial Technology and Capital Access Platforms growing; Adenza synergies expected to drive future growth.
  • Valuations are reasonable, with a forward P/E ratio of ~23; strong financials, positive guidance, and reducing leverage support a "Buy" rating.
Business Team Analyzing Interactive Digital Dashboards with Data Visualizations

sankai

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reported robust Q1 2025 results, beating analyst estimates on most parameters. Shares have responded positively after the results, and analysts have overall maintained an “Outperform” on NDAQ after results so far.

Key Segments and Their Performance

Market

This article was written by

The Alpha Analyst
147 Followers
I am a stock analyst with 20+ years of experience in quantitative research, financial modeling, and risk management. I specialize in equity valuation, market trends, and portfolio optimization to identify high-growth investment opportunities. As a former Vice President at Barclays, I have led teams in model validation, stress testing, and regulatory finance. My expertise spans fundamental and technical analysis, leveraging data-driven insights to assess market dynamics, ultimately providing actionable insights for investors seeking market-beating returns. My investment approach combines risk management with long-term value creation. I have a keen interest in macroeconomic trends, corporate earnings, and financial statement analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NDAQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDAQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NDAQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News