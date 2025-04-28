EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is one of my most successful investments in the REIT sector, which I originated during COVID and kept on adding regularly ever since. EPR has a wide portfolio of experiential properties, with the dominant share of theaters
EPR Properties: Don't Be Afraid Of Theaters
Summary
- EPR Properties' diverse portfolio, with 37% in theaters and 56% in other experiential properties, remains strong, despite past COVID-related challenges.
- Theaters are recovering, with 2023 box office at $8.9B and 2025 projections up to $9.7B, boosting EPR's financial stance.
- EPR's strategic capital recycling and solid lease structures ensure stability, with substantial liquidity and manageable debt maturities safeguarding dividend payments.
- Despite its attractive 9.7x forward-looking P/FFO valuation, I rate EPR as a "hold" due to personal portfolio balancing reasons and potential economic challenges affecting consumer spending.
