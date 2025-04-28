Macroeconomic uncertainty looms around the world, but tourism remains undisturbed as travel hype continues. Accor SA (OTCPK:ACRFF) is one of those benefiting from the positive travel trends with its good start of 2025. Its decent topline performance and operating statistics
Accor Offers Solid Business Model, But Stock Not Yet Cheap
Summary
- Accor SA shows resilience with a 9.2% YoY revenue increase in Q1 2025, driven by luxury and lifestyle brands and strategic pricing.
- ACRFF's asset-light business model, focusing on managed and franchised hotels, enhances liquidity and ensures consistent revenue streams.
- Strong travel trends and evolving work landscapes support Accor's growth, but the stock remains overpriced with limited upside potential.
- Despite a solid business model and market opportunities, I recommend holding off on buying to wait for a better entry point.
