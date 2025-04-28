Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)(TSX:BEP.UN:CA) is a Canadian renewable energy company that supplies solar, wind and hydro power, as well as natural gas and nuclear equipment. This broad
Brookfield Renewable: Check Out That 6.9% Yield
Summary
- Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 6.9% dividend yield.
- The company has a 75% cash flow payout ratio, which is pretty sensible.
- Brookfield Renewable's earnings and cash flows have been growing steadily over time. It recently scored a massive deal with Microsoft that will increase earnings and cash flows further.
- The company's focus on renewables bodes well for its future.
- In this article, I explain why I'd buy Brookfield Renewable stock for its 6.9% dividend yield.
