Veren-Whitecap: This Simulation Through COVID Made Me Buy A Lot
Summary
- I sold all oil stocks to buy a large position in Whitecap Resources, driven by the strong Whitecap-Veren merger and its resilience.
- Whitecap's Q1 results were solid, with production beating guidance and strong funds flow, despite Capex frontloading.
- The merger's synergies and cost reductions lower the breakeven price to $47/bbl, making the 9% dividend yield sustainable even under stress.
- Whitecap offers a 15% FCF yield at $60 WTI and can survive extreme conditions like COVID, making it a compelling investment.
