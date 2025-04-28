Carnival Corporation: Stronger Fundamentals, Speculative Upside

James Long
1.94K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Carnival Corporation has shown significant improvement in fundamentals, with strong booking volumes and customer deposits reaching record levels, indicating robust demand recovery.
  • Passenger occupancy and onboard spending are both nearing or exceeding pre-pandemic levels, reflecting resilient consumer demand.
  • Despite previous concerns about high debt and cash burn, CCL's positive cash flow and improved credit ratings make it an attractive investment.
  • Carnival Corporation’s fundamentals have strengthened post-pandemic, but high level of debt and macro risks suggest shares remain a speculative buy.

Carnival Conquest docked in Cozumel. Gorgeous turquoise water and pier with tourists on it in the foreground. Cloudy blue sky in the background

SeregaSibTravel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Preamble

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) (NYSE:CUK) came across my radar in the early days of the pandemic and I rejected it based on four reasons.

One, CCL had zero business with no end in sight.

This article was written by

James Long
1.94K Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who has been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's growth prospects.My work is published on two platforms, Seeking Alpha and FAST Graphs  (https://fastgraphs.com/blog/category/research-articles/).I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments and follow me on Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCL
--
CUK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News