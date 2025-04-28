Carnival Corporation: Stronger Fundamentals, Speculative Upside
Summary
- Carnival Corporation has shown significant improvement in fundamentals, with strong booking volumes and customer deposits reaching record levels, indicating robust demand recovery.
- Passenger occupancy and onboard spending are both nearing or exceeding pre-pandemic levels, reflecting resilient consumer demand.
- Despite previous concerns about high debt and cash burn, CCL's positive cash flow and improved credit ratings make it an attractive investment.
- Carnival Corporation’s fundamentals have strengthened post-pandemic, but high level of debt and macro risks suggest shares remain a speculative buy.
