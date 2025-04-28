I believe asset allocation is the most important step in building a viable and less stressful portfolio. Most investors spend most of their time chasing the latest hot stock or roaring into the latest hot sector or industry. Spread the
SIL: All That Glitters Is Not Gold, Sometimes It's Silver
Summary
- Asset allocation is crucial for a balanced portfolio; the Global X Silver Miners ETF offers diversification by adding silver, which often moves independently of the indexes.
- Silver is not just a precious metal but essential for industrial applications, making it a valuable investment with growing demand in electronics, medicine, and more.
- SIL's top holdings include royalty companies like Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Osisko Gold Royalties, providing exposure to both silver and gold without direct mining risks.
- With the gold/silver ratio historically favoring silver's rise, and current market conditions, I am confident in buying the Global X Silver Miners ETF for potential upside.
