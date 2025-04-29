Tesla's Q1 Disaster: Downgrading To Sell As Future Looks Bleaker Than Ever
Summary
- Tesla reported disastrous Q1 earnings, missing low estimates, with core automotive business revenue falling 20% year-over-year.
- Yet, Tesla's shares rallied 10% since, as investors looked beyond the Q1, excited about the robotaxi and cheaper model.
- Tesla's fundamentals deteriorated meaningfully, with falling revenue, shrinking margins worsened by reputation damage and fierce competition.
- Full-year 2025 earnings are now expected to show 26% contraction vs. 2024 and Tesla's P/E is above 150x.
- I have no other choice but to downgrade Tesla to "Sell" and reduce the price target from $80/share to $48/share, or 25x its 12-month forward earnings.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.