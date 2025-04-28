Apple: The Dividend Should Rise But Stock Is Still Likely To Slide

Dividend Appreciator
2.81K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Apple is expected to become a dividend aristocrat eventually due to its strong brand, market cap, growth, and high margins, despite current trade war headwinds.
  • The dividend will rise in early May, but trade war uncertainties will likely dampen growth, making current earnings estimates too high.
  • Since 2012, Apple's dividend has grown significantly, supported by stock buybacks, ensuring decent per-share growth despite modest overall dividend increases.
  • Given the trade war's potential impact, I rate Apple a Sell this year, though the dividend remains safe even in a prolonged conflict.

Apple store

ridham supriyanto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Though Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is not yet a dividend aristocrat, it is a near certainty that it will eventually be one. A world-leading brand with a market cap of $3 trillion, decent

This article was written by

Dividend Appreciator
2.81K Followers
I have been an investor for a number of years mainly focusing on dividend paying companies. I think dividends and, perhaps more importantly, the growth of them, are foundational for high risk-adjusted long term returns. My approach is therefore to focus on stocks that either pay stable and high dividends and/or are increasing them at a high rate. By contributing as an analyst on Seeking Alpha, I force myself to analyze companies in depth as well as having to formulate my arguments in a compelling way. That is likely to improve my own investing process as well as helping fellow investors in the Seeking Alpha community. Getting valuable feedback from readers also helps to improve my knowledge about investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News