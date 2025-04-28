Though Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is not yet a dividend aristocrat, it is a near certainty that it will eventually be one. A world-leading brand with a market cap of $3 trillion, decent
Apple: The Dividend Should Rise But Stock Is Still Likely To Slide
Summary
- Apple is expected to become a dividend aristocrat eventually due to its strong brand, market cap, growth, and high margins, despite current trade war headwinds.
- The dividend will rise in early May, but trade war uncertainties will likely dampen growth, making current earnings estimates too high.
- Since 2012, Apple's dividend has grown significantly, supported by stock buybacks, ensuring decent per-share growth despite modest overall dividend increases.
- Given the trade war's potential impact, I rate Apple a Sell this year, though the dividend remains safe even in a prolonged conflict.
