Alphabet: A Crown Jewel In The Big Tech Group
Summary
- Alphabet reported strong Q1 earnings, driven by double-digit growth in Cloud and Search, with Cloud's operating income surging 142%.
- Google announced a new $70.0B stock buyback and repurchased $15.1B of its own shares in Q1, reflecting an 80% free cash flow return percentage.
- Google's leading position in Cloud and continual AI spending set the stage for sustained growth in the firm's core markets.
- Google trades at a 29% discount to the big tech industry average, making it the best value in the sector with a forward P/E of 16.1x.
- Risks include potential slowdowns in Cloud and AI spending and ongoing legal challenges from the Department of Justice.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META, AMZN, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.