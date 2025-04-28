Every clothing brand has its moment in the sun, some longer than others. Over the past year, Nike (NKE) has lost its dominance in its flagship running shoe category, losing share to premium functional peers like HOKA, owned by Deckers (
lululemon: Tariff Risks Threaten Already Fading Brand Momentum
Summary
- lululemon's stock has dropped ~30% YTD due to poor Q4 earnings, tariff risks, and declining brand momentum amid rising competition. I'm downgrading the stock to a sell.
- Even before tariff-related pricing hits, the company was already seeing zero growth in the Americas and weak comparable sales.
- Management notes that traffic trends in the U.S. were poor in Q1, and we expect the company to drop its outlook when it reports earnings in June.
- Though cheaper than in the past at ~18x forward P/E, lululemon doesn't trade at a discount to other retail peers or the S&P 500.
