ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Portfolios Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
Summary

  • The mega cap growth trade stalled as the chaotic introduction of tariffs accompanied by fears of a slowing U.S. economy and higher inflation sent stocks to their worst quarterly showing since the 2022 bear market.
  • The S&P 500 Index declined 4.27% while the benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index fell 9.97%.
  • Tariffs were just one of the headwinds impacting the Magnificent Seven as all except Meta Platforms underperformed the index.
  • As a large cap manager, the multinational exposure of many of our holdings makes tariffs a key risk we are monitoring.

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

20 Year

Since Inception (12/31/1993)

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Portfolios - Pure GROSS

-7.02

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

