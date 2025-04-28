Don’t count the bitcoin bull market out. While the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell from near $110,000 to below $80,000 from January through the April nadir, the relative chart of bitcoin to the S&P 500 is very close to all-time highs. A series of
ARKF: Bitcoin Near New Highs Vs The S&P 500, Bodes Well For Fintech (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Bitcoin shows resilience with its relative chart to the S&P 500 nearing all-time highs, despite recent volatility.
- I upgrade ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) to a buy due to its strong recovery and positive crypto trends.
- ARKF, with a 13.4% EPS growth rate, benefits from bullish seasonal trends and a supportive technical chart.
- The ETF's portfolio is heavily weighted in growth sectors, with significant exposure to crypto, enhancing its long-term growth potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.