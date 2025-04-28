Templeton Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • After starting 2025 on a strong note, global equities collectively declined during the rest of the first quarter due to investor concerns about US economic growth, President Donald Trump’s trade policy and a broadening trade war.
  • Stock selection and an overweight in the industrials sector, stock selection and an underweight in the information technology sector and stock selection in the consumer staples sector contributed to relative performance for the quarter.
  • Stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector and stock selection and an underweight in the utilities sector detracted from relative performance for the quarter.
  • The core of our investment process relies on performing a thorough fundamental stock research, taking a long-term view and focusing strongly on valuation.

  Markets: After starting 2025 on a strong note, global equities collectively declined during the rest of the first quarter due to investor concerns about US economic growth, President Donald Trump's trade policy and a broadening trade war.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

