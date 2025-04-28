Please note that since the company is based in Canada and trades on the TSX, any company-related figures, such as FFO, FCF, or dividends, are stated in Canadian dollars. All commodity prices such as oil and natural gas are quoted in U.S. dollars unless otherwise
Freehold Royalties: Beginning To Set Up For Solid Returns
Summary
- Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) offers a stable dividend yield (~9%) with minimal operating risk, making it an attractive oil and gas play for income-focused investors.
- FRU's diversified royalty interests in Canada and the U.S. ensure robust revenue streams, with U.S. assets generating higher premiums and faster production.
- Despite recent market turmoil and tariffs, FRU's strategic acquisitions and long-term inventory position it well for future growth and resilience.
- Valued at ~7X FFO, FRU trades at a discount to peers, offering potential for low double-digit returns as the economic environment stabilizes.
