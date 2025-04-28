imaginima

Dear International Growth Fund Shareholder:

Baron International Growth Fund® (the Fund) (MUTF:BINIX) gained 0.71% (Institutional Shares) during the first quarter of 2025, while its primary benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Benchmark), appreciated 5.23%. The MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Growth Index (the Proxy Benchmark) gained 1.46% for the quarter. The Fund notably underperformed the Benchmark, which in our view is to be expected in a quarter where returns are dominated by value-oriented equities, while only modestly trailing the growth-oriented Proxy Benchmark, which is a more relevant comparison in current market conditions. In our view, the somewhat volatile quarter for global equities was marked by uncertainty around President Trump’s policy agenda priorities early in his second term, while the principal catalyst driving global capital markets during the quarter was a change in consensus thinking regarding a U.S. foreign policy pivot and the role of U.S. tariffs. Midway through the quarter, an abrupt end to U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense caught markets by surprise – suggesting a new era of U.S. isolationism. This shock wave galvanized European unity as well, as long-term resistance to fiscal expansion withered. The result was a historic commitment to defense and infrastructure spending, which elevated European growth expectations and launched related European equities higher. As the quarter progressed, hopes that U.S. domestic immigration and tax reform priorities would dominate the agenda began to fade, as foreign policy isolationism and economic nationalism/protectionism moved to center stage in the eyes of global investors. Protectionist rhetoric that had been rationalized as negotiating leverage exerted by a transactional president increasingly became viewed as perhaps a means to an end, with the likely economic impact being higher inflation and lower growth than expected, at least in the near term. Early in the second quarter, the jury is still out on whether the Trump administration pivots back to a more transactional posture, but at the time of this writing, concerns are growing that the U.S. is signaling an exit from the established rules-based global trade and security compact that has remained in place since the aftermath of World War II. Such a development, if entrenched, would in our view represent another step in the direction of geopolitical priorities superseding economic optimization. While we anticipate this would likely entail a rise in equity risk premium, particularly in the U.S. (to some extent already being priced in), we also believe it could act as the prevailing catalyst to usher in an extended phase of U.S. dollar weakness and ex-U.S. equity outperformance.

Table I.

Performance

Annualized for periods ended March 31, 2025

Baron International Growth Fund Retail Shares1,2 Baron International Growth Fund Institutional Shares1,2,3 MSCI ACWI ex USA Index1 MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Growth Index1 Three Months4 0.65% 0.71% 5.23% 1.46% One Year 3.45% 3.69% 6.09% 0.94% Three Years (1.48)% (1.24)% 4.48% 1.29% Five Years 8.26% 8.53% 10.92% 8.31% Ten Years 5.36% 5.63% 4.98% 5.05% Fifteen Years 6.04% 6.31% 4.92% 5.32% Since Inception(December 31, 2008) 8.29% 8.56% 6.90% 7.30% Click to enlarge

Performance listed in the above table is net of annual operating expenses. The gross annual expense ratio for the Retail Shares and Institutional Shares as of April 26, 2024 was 1.26% and 0.98%, but the net annual expense ratio was 1.20% and 0.95% (net of the Adviser’s fee waivers), respectively. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Adviser waives and/or reimburses certain Fund expenses pursuant to a contract expiring on August 29, 2035, unless renewed for another 11-year term and the Fund’s transfer agency expenses may be reduced by expense offsets from an unaffiliated transfer agent, without which performance would have been lower. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For performance information current to the most recent month end, visit BaronCapitalGroup.com or call 1-800-99-BARON. (1)The MSCI ACWI ex USA Index Net (USD) is designed to measure the equity market performance of large and mid cap securities across 22 of 23 Developed Markets (DM) countries (excluding the U.S.) and 24 Emerging Markets (EM) countries. The MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Growth Index Net (USD) is designed to measure the performance of large, mid and small cap growth securities exhibiting overall growth style characteristics across 22 of 23 DM countries (excluding the U.S.) and 24 EM countries. MSCI is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks and copyrights related to the MSCI Indexes. The indexes and the Fund include reinvestment of dividends, net of foreign withholding taxes, which positively impact the performance results. The indexes are unmanaged. Index performance is not Fund performance. Investors cannot invest directly in an index.(2)The performance data does not reflect the deduction of taxes that a shareholder would pay on Fund distributions or redemption of Fund shares.(3)Performance for the Institutional Shares prior to May 29, 2009 is based on the performance of the Retail Shares, which have a distribution fee. The Institutional Shares do not have a distribution fee. If the annual returns for the Institutional Shares prior to May 29, 2009 did not reflect this fee, the returns would be higher.(4)Not annualized. Click to enlarge

In the first quarter of 2025, we underperformed the Benchmark, while just modestly trailing our all-cap international growth Proxy Benchmark. From a sector or theme perspective, poor stock selection effect in the Industrials sector, attributable to holdings across various themes (InPost S.A. (OTCPK:INPOY)(OTCPK:INPOF), Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:RCRRF)(OTCPK:RCRUY), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd., and SMS Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SMSSY)(OTCPK:SMSZF)), was the largest detractor to relative performance during the quarter. Adverse stock selection effect in the Consumer Discretionary sector, owing to select investments in our digitization (eDreams ODIGEO SA (OTCPK:EDDRF)(OTCPK:EDEMY)) and EM consumer (Trent Limited) themes, also stood out as a key drag on relative performance. Our overweight positioning together with weak stock selection in the Information Technology sector also weighed on relative results during the period. Lastly, disappointing stock selection effect in Energy, attributable to poor performance from Waga Energy SA (sustainability/ESG), was another material headwind. Partially offsetting the above was favorable stock selection effect in the Communication Services sector, driven by a couple positions in our digitization theme (LY Corporation (OTCPK:YAHOF)(OTCPK:YAHOY) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)(OTCPK:TCMEF)). While our performance in the recent quarter was uninspiring, we are pleased with the Fund’s solid relative performance over the past year, especially when compared to the growth-oriented Proxy Benchmark and peers.

From a country perspective, poor stock selection effect in Spain, Poland, India, Korea, and France, primarily attributable to the above-mentioned growth-oriented investments, drove the majority of relative underperformance. Partially offsetting the above was our overweight positioning together with good stock selection in China, along with favorable stock selection effect in Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. We are encouraged by the performance of our China related holdings, which rallied through the quarter as early signs of economic stabilization, especially in the property sector, together with technological innovation in AI via a groundbreaking development at “DeepSeek,” are improving the forward-looking earnings outlook while also triggering a long-awaited equity multiple rerating. That said, we remain somewhat cautious given uncertainties regarding global trade and tariff hikes as proposed by the Trump administration and are gauging the anticipated impact to our Chinese investments, and more broadly across the portfolio. We remain excited about our positions in India, where equities have been correcting for the past two quarters, and believe this jurisdiction is on the cusp of an earnings recovery driven by a rebound in government infrastructure spending as well as a recently announced tax cut for the middle class that should support domestic consumption.

Top Contributors to Performance

Table II.

Top contributors to performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Contribution to Return % BNP Paribas S.A. (OTCQX:BNPQF)(OTCQX:BNPQY) 0.56 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)(OTCPK:BABAF) 0.47 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 0.43 Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCPK:KGDEF)(OTCPK:KGDEY) 0.36 Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCPK:BKRIF)(OTCPK:BKRIY) 0.36 Click to enlarge

BNP Paribas S.A. is a France-based global bank. Shares appreciated alongside the broader index of European banks as a result of a newly positive outlook for the region’s growth and interest rates. The Trump administration's approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and its critical stance toward NATO have spurred the EU to boost defense spending. The resulting increase in fiscal expenditures has put upward pressure on short and long-term EU rates, which is a positive for bank revenue. We believe we will see further EU integration and increased pressure to complete the long-awaited Capital Markets Union (CMU) given the growing need for more efficient capital markets to support funding for these defense and infrastructure projects. BNP Paribas is well placed to capture the benefits of the CMU thanks to its full-fledged pan-European financial services franchise, strong capital markets capabilities, and strong franchise in the defense industry.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is the largest retailer and e-commerce company in China. Alibaba operates shopping platforms Taobao and Tmall, as well as businesses in logistics, local services, digital media, and cloud. Shares were up this quarter, as the company announced investment and progress in generative AI, and core domestic commerce growth accelerated. Alibaba is ramping its capital expenditures over the next three years to build out its cloud infrastructure layer and add AI capabilities to existing apps (e.g., consumer search). Within its commerce business, the core market is showing positive signs of stabilization, and improved profitability should follow. We retain conviction that Alibaba is well positioned to benefit from China's ongoing growth in e-commerce and cloud, although competitive concerns remain.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a senior Canadian gold mining company with operations in Canada, Australia, Mexico, and Finland. Shares contributed on the back of an approximate 20% increase in gold prices as a result of economic uncertainty and U.S. dollar weakness related to Trump's tariff policies. Agnico Eagle has a leading position in some of the world’s best gold mining jurisdictions from both a political and geological perspective. We also like the upside potential of its Canadian portfolio and its track record of value creation via capital allocation and technical mining expertise. We are positive on gold prices and expect improvement in Agnico Eagle's cash costs.

Top Detractors from Performance

Table III.

Top detractors from performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Contribution to Return % Waga Energy SA -0.50 Trent Limited -0.46 Kaynes Technology India Limited -0.45 Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) -0.43 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) -0.42 Click to enlarge

Waga Energy SA offers innovative technological solutions to reduce methane emissions by converting landfill gas into cost-competitive and grid-compliant renewable natural gas (RNG), a substitute for fossil natural gas. The Trump administration's hostility toward renewable energy pressured shares, as Waga has significant exposure to renewable gas projects in the U.S. We remain investors. Waga’s patented proprietary technology, WAGABOX®, which can capture RNG from almost any landfill, is a major competitive advantage. Industry experts forecast a 36% average annual increase in the consumption of RNG in the EU by 2030 based on stated government policies there. The company has 28 installed WAGABOXes and contracts for 11 more, for combined fixed-price sales of 100 million EUR annually. In addition, it has a pipeline of projects for 165 more sites.

Trent Limited is a leading retailer in India that sells private label apparel direct-to-consumer through its proprietary network. Shares were down this quarter on lower-than-expected quarterly sales due to soft consumer spending in India combined with some store upgrades and consolidations. We remain shareholders, as we believe the company will generate over 25% revenue growth in the near to medium term, driven by same-store-sales growth and outlet expansion. In addition, we believe operating leverage and a growing franchisee mix will lead to better profitability and return on capital, driving more than 30% EBITDA CAGR over the next three to five years.

Kaynes Technology India Limited is a leading electronics manufacturing service player in India, offering services across the automotive, industrial, railway, medical, and aerospace and defense industries. Shares were down this quarter due to lower-than-expected quarterly sales, as execution on a subset of industrial-related orders was temporarily delayed. We retain conviction in Kaynes Technology, as we believe it is well positioned to benefit from the government’s Make in India initiative, which encourages domestic manufacturing of electronic components by providing attractive tax subsidies and manufacturing infrastructure. We are excited about the company’s decision to set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility, which we believe represents significant incremental growth opportunity in the medium term. We expect the company to deliver over 30% compounded EBITDA growth over the next three to five years.

Portfolio Structure

Table IV.

Top 10 holdings as of March 31, 2025 – Developed Countries

Percent of Net Assets (%) Linde plc (LIN) 3.3 argenx SE (ARGX)(OTCPK:ARGNF) 3.1 Constellation Software Inc. (OTCPK:CNSWF) 2.9 BNP Paribas S.A. 2.6 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) 2.6 eDreams ODIGEO SA 2.5 Experian plc (OTCQX:EXPGF)(OTCQX:EXPGY) 2.1 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG)(OTCPK:SMFNF) 1.9 AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)(OTCPK:AZNCF) 1.9 Symrise AG (OTCPK:SYIEF)(OTCPK:SYIEY) 1.8 Click to enlarge

Table V.

Top five holdings as of March 31, 2025 – Emerging Countries

Percent of Net Assets (%) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 3.0 InPost S.A. 1.9 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) 1.8 HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. 1.7 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 1.5 Click to enlarge

Table VI.

Percentage of securities in Developed Markets as of March 31, 2025

Percent of Net Assets (%) Japan 10.3 United Kingdom 8.5 Netherlands 7.9 France 7.8 Canada 5.1 Israel 4.9 United States 4.1 Spain 3.9 Germany 3.4 Switzerland 2.2 Sweden 2.0 Ireland 1.7 Australia 1.7 Italy 0.8 Denmark 0.8 Hong Kong 0.5 Click to enlarge

Table VII.

Percentage of securities in Emerging Markets as of March 31, 2025

Percent of Net Assets (%) China 11.3 India 7.9 Korea 5.4 Taiwan 3.3 Poland 2.9 Peru 1.1 Brazil 1.0 Greece 0.5 Click to enlarge

The table above does not include the Fund’s exposure to Russia (less than 0.1%) because the country falls outside of MSCI’s developed/emerging/frontier framework.

Exposure by Market Cap: The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, and we strive to maintain broad diversification by market cap. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the Fund’s median market cap was $21.9 billion. We were invested 72.2% in large- and giant-cap companies, 20.4% in mid-cap companies, and 6.6% in small- and micro-cap companies, as defined by Morningstar, with the remainder in cash.

Recent Activity

During the first quarter, we added a few new investments to existing themes and increased our weighting in certain positions established in prior periods. We endeavor to increase concentration in our highest conviction ideas.

We increased exposure to our EU mutualization theme by initiating investments in Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCPK:BPIRF)(OTCPK:BPIRY) The Trump administration's approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and its critical stance toward NATO has spurred the European Union (EU), led by a major u-turn in Germany, to boost defense and infrastructure spending via fiscal expansion, representing a major change in EU policy. This strategic investment push is reshaping the economic outlook across the Eurozone, potentially stimulating domestic demand, lifting potential growth, and reducing the region's dependence on external economic drivers. As markets begin to recalibrate expectations for growth, it is likely that we are emerging from the era of ultra-low rates in the EU region. This coordinated fiscal response could also act as a catalyst for deeper EU unity and mutualization as member states increasingly align common policy goals and shared investment priorities. For the banking sector, this shift presents a constructive backdrop: stronger economic activity tends to support loan demand, while a higher-for-longer rate environment enhances net interest income and return on capital. Finally, a drive towards greater mutualization suggests a likely phase of cross-border consolidation, which has indeed begun to play out and which we view as quite positive. As Germany’s largest lender with deep roots in corporate and investment banking, Deutsche Bank is well positioned to capture lending and advisory opportunities tied to government-led infrastructure and defense projects. Piraeus Financial provides commercial and retail banking services in Greece. The bank presents an attractive investment underpinned by solid bottom-up fundamentals, growing fee income potential from its expanding asset management and insurance businesses, and a compelling valuation that continues to trade at a discount to peers despite improving profitability and capital strength, all further supported by the above-mentioned increase in rates throughout the Eurozone.

As part of our sustainability/ESG theme, we established a position in BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF)(OTCPK:BYDDY), China’s largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer with approximately 35% domestic market share. In our view, the company is competitively advantaged due to vertical integration, including in-house battery production, and a best-in-class cost structure owing to economies of scale. China is leading the EV revolution with penetration levels exceeding 50%, which is well ahead of the rest of the world. We believe BYD has been a key enabler of EV adoption by making it affordable for consumers to switch from gasoline engines to electric power vehicles. Going forward, the company should continue to benefit from structural growth opportunities within China, with growing dominance in overseas markets as an additional vector for earnings growth. We expect BYD to gain share abroad, particularly among price sensitive EM customers with the buildout of efficient and low-cost manufacturing plants. The introduction of new autonomous driving features to its mid-range and low-end mass market vehicles will further improve BYD’s leadership position. We believe earnings should double over the next three years with scope for attractive shareholder returns going forward.

During the quarter, we also initiated a position in On Holding AG (ONON), a premium sportswear brand specializing in footwear and one of the fastest-growing scaled athletic wear companies in the world. Founded in Switzerland in 2010, the company has an established global presence and continues to gain market share in the athletic footwear category. We believe On is still early in its lifecycle as it expands its product line and distribution network. The company benefits from strong brand loyalty, its commitment to sustainability, a focus on innovation, and a highly complementary multi-channel distribution strategy. On sells its products through approximately 10,000 premium retail stores, which account for 65% of revenue. The balance is attributed to On’s direct-to-consumer channel, encompassing its own branded and operated stores, as well as its website. The company is rapidly growing its retail store base while also expanding its apparel sales. Roughly half of its revenue is generated in North America, 45% in Europe, and 5% in Asia Pacific. On, in our opinion, has a large opportunity to take market share in newer-entry shoe categories, such as tennis, training, and outdoor. The company also has a significant opportunity to grow its offerings in the apparel category. We believe the company is well positioned to sustain over 20% compound earnings growth over the next three to five years while reinvesting profits back into its business at high rates of return.

Lastly, we increased our exposure to several existing positions during the quarter, including Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCPK:LUNMF), BNP Paribas S.A., WiseTech Global Limited (OTCPK:WTCHF)(OTCPK:WIGBY), Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCPK:LYSCF)(OTCPK:LYSDY), Alibaba Group Holding Limited, and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)(OTCPK:NONOF). We exited several positions during the quarter consistent with our efforts to seek greater concentration in our higher conviction investments. Disposals included Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:FYGGY)(OTCPK:FIGIF), JD.com, Inc. (JD)(OTCPK:JDCMF), Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), Suzano S.A. (SUZ), and Genmab A/S (GMAB)(OTCPK:GNMSF).

Outlook

April 2, 2025 was deemed “Liberation Day” by U.S. President Donald Trump, though it may represent liberation only from free trade and economic optimization. The U.S. initiated a trade war against the rest of the world (ROW), while, when viewed in conjunction with recent foreign policy moves, may perhaps more significantly be signaling America’s withdrawal from the longstanding global trade and security compact that it inspired in the aftermath of World War II, having ascended to unilateral hegemon after the fall of the Iron Curtain in November 1989. We believe the market reaction to “Liberation Day” is reasonable given the uncertainties, and suggests that contrary to the spin, the U.S. was actually the disproportionate beneficiary of this global trade and security equilibrium. It is of course possible that a negotiated course-correct plays out which we would view as positive for investors, but as we alluded in our prior letter, the emperor of U.S. exceptionalism appears to have little clothing right now. On the other hand, should the paradigm of economic nationalism and foreign policy isolationism gain momentum and take hold for good, we believe such a new world order would initially elevate equity risk premium, and it could take considerable time to establish a new equilibrium. The silver lining for those reading this letter: if such a paradigm shift were to take place, we would anticipate outperformance of non-dollar assets as likely. The unprecedented recent weakness of the U.S. dollar in the face of rising recession odds in our view suggests rising likelihood of a paradigm shift and better times ahead for the relative returns of non-U.S. equities. U.S. economic nationalism, isolationism, and a willingness to declare economic war on the ROW, whether for real or just as negotiating leverage, is proving a unifying event for Europe as well as for ROW consumers and corporates, and in our view, a wake-up call for global investors currently underweight non-U.S. assets.

What’s at stake in this potential U.S. withdrawal? The U.S. is currently on course to cede its role as white knight hegemon, a role that has worked out pretty well for America in the post-World War II era, despite the blemishes and costs. Certainly U.S. manufacturers and the related working class have been adversely impacted, but to us this is likely more due to the relatively high cost of U.S. labor, land, and environmental regulations when compared to countries with far lesser per capita income, than to foreigners “ripping us off.” While foreign trade barriers can and should be lowered, the U.S. is by far the wealthiest nation in the world, and with a consumer-led economy, it should naturally have a current account deficit. The U.S. has failed over decades to establish policies and programs to adequately retrain workers that have been disadvantaged by the “middle-income trap” afflicting low value-added manufacturing, but we believe historic levels of tariffs are unlikely to represent a silver bullet. The administration on the surface seeks not only to shrink or eliminate the current account deficit but to also abruptly diminish or even reverse 40 years of globalization, economic optimization, and capital efficiency. In our opinion, success would likely come at least partially at the expense of corporate profit margins and U.S. consumers’ real income. Forcing the private sector to reshore low value-added manufacturing plants may or may not improve manufacturing wages (we suspect it may also speed the development of automation, AI, and humanoid robots, etc.), but we do not believe it will be beneficial to corporate profit margins.

International and emerging market (EM) equities trade at a discount to the U.S. for several reasons. Europe, a long-time beneficiary of the U.S./NATO security umbrella, has underwritten a bloated welfare state in lieu of defense spending and/or incremental economic growth. Germany, in particular, has remained fiscally disciplined with a relatively low debt to GDP ratio, while demanding curbs to the fiscal spending and debt accumulation of other EU nations in the common currency bloc. These factors partially explain European GDP growth historically lagging the U.S., though this may now be changing, catalyzed by the U.S. policy pivot. Further, many EM countries function at least in part as patronage systems with a weak or unpredictable rule of law. In such systems, political affiliation or favor, rather than free market competitive advantage, often divide the spoils, leading to heightened volatility and a lack of duration, reflected in lower equity multiples. It is far premature to declare the U.S. economy as such a system, but this appears the direction of travel, in our view unsettling the tectonic plates of relative earnings growth, risk premium and valuation on U.S. versus non-U.S. assets. Patronage and national service usurp the private sector’s freedom to allocate capital to its most efficient use, while also often capping corporate profitability and/or investor confidence in longer-term earnings growth. In our view, this, rather than near-term economic/earnings momentum, is the greater risk of a paradigm shift in the global trade equilibrium.

As the issuer of the world’s reserve currency, the U.S. has benefitted for decades as the safe haven in a storm; a rising currency in turbulent times affords the Federal Reserve incremental cushion to ease monetary policy to combat financial or economic stress – particularly relative to foreign central banks that must contend with weaker currencies and by association more challenging inflation risks. Further, the world’s reserve currency, particularly during the global hegemon phase of the past 35 years, accrues a material funding cost advantage as it ensures stable demand for sovereign bonds and, by definition, a dominant liquidity advantage. The mirror image of a large current account deficit is a massive capital/financial account surplus, which in our view has been a key contributor to perceived U.S. exceptionalism when measured by demand for U.S. assets and relative valuation. Thus, a significant reduction in the U.S. current account deficit would also diminish foreign demand for U.S. financial assets and erode the global liquidity, funding cost advantage, and safe haven status endemic to the world’s reserve currency. The extraordinary U.S. tariff regime as proposed represents a short-term inflation and growth shock to the U.S., while outside the U.S., it represents a deflationary impulse as well as a growth shock, this time affording foreign central banks greater room to maneuver. A goal of onshoring manufacturing at a high marginal cost, while encouraging the ROW to coalesce in protest of U.S. protectionism via new trade pacts and boycotts, would likely reprogram global capital flows and further erode the net benefits that have accrued to the U.S. over the 30-plus year period of expanding global trade. Further, roughly 40% of S&P 500 Index revenues are generated in foreign countries – certainly some portion of this is at risk, which in our view again would shift the forward-looking relative earnings growth dynamic in the direction of non-U.S., as U.S. goods and services are increasingly replaced by alternative sources.

With regard to the Fund, we highlight our significant weightings in both Europe and India, two jurisdictions that we anticipate can deliver solid earnings in an uncertain environment. We outlined the change in Europe’s fiscal expansion and growth potential above, while India remains to us the most attractive jurisdiction in terms of sustainable growth and productivity benefits. Having absorbed a fairly steep correction in our India holdings in the fourth quarter of 2024 and through much of the recent quarter, Indian equities began to recover and outperform just as global equities and volatility started sending warning signals in early March. In our view, India is a big “relative winner” as the country is one of the least impacted from a trade war, given that it is primarily a domestic consumer driven economy with a low share of global trade. With goods exported to the U.S. accounting for only 2% of India’s GDP, the impact of announced tariffs will only modesty impact it’s world-leading real GDP growth rate of roughly 6%. Further, we anticipate the final impact could be far less, as the U.S. and India are currently in active discussions to sign a Bilateral Trade Agreement with a lofty goal to more than double trade to $500 billion by 2030. More generally, and across the Fund, from a bottom-up perspective we have always emphasized quality domestic growth companies rather than global-facing and export driven businesses, which should further temper our direct exposure to earnings disruption related to rising trade protectionism.

Current U.S. economic and trade policy is turning economic orthodoxy on its head. While the U.S dishonors this orthodoxy, capital is migrating offshore. It appears that the U.S. may no longer be the protector of global security and democracy, free trade, and free markets; rather, it recently appears a principal source of disruption with an agenda to unwind decades of disinflation and capital efficiency. While we look for signs that the U.S. Congress can begin to reclaim its mandate over U.S. trade and tariff policy and slow the protectionist momentum, we suggest that to some extent, and in the eyes of our traditional trading and geopolitical allies, the genie is out of the bottle, and the catalyst we have been waiting for is finally now in view. Our suggestion in our previous letter, that the horse of U.S. exceptionalism has left the barn, and that looking forward from here there is likely more upside than downside in ex-U.S. equity relative performance, now appears prescient. We believe it is time to rebalance in favor of non-U.S. assets. We continue to anticipate a volatile year that we suspect will offer attractive opportunities for long-term investors.

Thank you for investing in Baron International Growth Fund.

Sincerely,

Michael Kass, Portfolio Manager

