PayPal Q1 Preview: I Expect A Result Beat But Guidance Miss

Summary

  • Retail sales growth data in PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s key markets (U.S., UK, and Germany) suggests a top-line revenue beat scenario for the upcoming Q1 FY25 earnings release.
  • There are risks of guidance misses for Q2 and beyond due to a potential recession and weakening consumer sentiment. Some analysts have started to downgrade their estimates for FY25.
  • Updates on PayPal's one platform integration and new branded checkout experience rollout across global markets are key focus points in the Q1 earnings call.
  • PYPL stock is relatively undervalued vs. peers on a 1-yr fwd P/E basis, as it is trading at a lower-than-usual discount.
  • PYPL vs. S&P 500 technicals are near a monthly support, but bearish momentum is still strong. I expect some more consolidation to digest that bearish pressure away before meaningful upside.

Performance Assessment

I've been among the minority of Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts with bearish views on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). And this assessment has been accurate so far, as the stock

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

