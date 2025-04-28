Microsoft: What To Consider Ahead Of The Q2 2025 Earnings Event

The Alpha Sieve
4.4K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Despite a challenging 2025, Microsoft's stock has outperformed other giant caps and the Mag 7 cohort this year.
  • MSFT's next course of action will be dictated by the Q2 2025 earnings event, due to be held post-market hours on the 30th of April.
  • We pick out some of the key metrics that investors should watch out for during this event.
  • MSFT's valuations are not as pricey as before, but there are more compelling alternatives from the Mag 7 club.
  • After witnessing selling pressure over the past four months, there are some signs of a turnaround, with MSFT also coming across as a decent mean-reversion proxy.
Microsoft name on the french office building in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris, France

Jean-Luc Ichard

Things Could Be Better, But Not An Egregious Start For Microsoft

2025 so far, hasn’t been a very conducive year for US equities in general; amidst a relatively dolesome backdrop, the stock of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) hasn’t fared too badly, with

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.4K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News